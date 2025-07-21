BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

In 60 Days Everything Changes For The $
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
927 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
386 views • 2 months ago

It’s Going To Be Wild & No One Is Talking About It

* While the media obsess over distractions, a massive financial shift is happening.

* China just dumped U.S. Treasuries to the lowest level since 2008.

* President Trump is pressuring Fed Chair Jerome Powell to resign.

* Congress just banned CBDCs — and now the U.S. Dollar is officially going on the blockchain.

* This is DJT’s boldest move yet to save the $ and secure its place as the global reserve currency by embracing a $-backed stablecoin.


The full episode is linked below.


Redacted News (20 July 2025)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3iWGon7OWyo

https://youtu.be/3iWGon7OWyo

Keywords
bitcoinblockchaincryptocurrencyfiat currencyfederal reservechinadonald trumpgoldjerome powellsilverpetrodollarbricsdigital currencyreal moneycentral bankus dollarsound moneyde-dollarizationcbdcreserve currencystablecoinsstablecoinclayton morrisdedollarizationus treasuries
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy