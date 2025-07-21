In 60 Days Everything Changes For The $

It’s Going To Be Wild & No One Is Talking About It

* While the media obsess over distractions, a massive financial shift is happening.

* China just dumped U.S. Treasuries to the lowest level since 2008.

* President Trump is pressuring Fed Chair Jerome Powell to resign.

* Congress just banned CBDCs — and now the U.S. Dollar is officially going on the blockchain.

* This is DJT’s boldest move yet to save the $ and secure its place as the global reserve currency by embracing a $-backed stablecoin.





The full episode is linked below.





Redacted News (20 July 2025)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3iWGon7OWyo

https://youtu.be/3iWGon7OWyo