Natural Medicine, Detoxifying from Graphene oxide, Environmental Toxins and improving Mitochondrial function.

In
this episode of TishTalk, I speak to Dr. Holly Fourchalk who has an incredible
background in natural healing. She holds a Doctorate of Natural Medicine, a PhD
in Nutrition and a Masters in Herbal medicine and more. She has written 30
books on health and healing and shares her success strategies on detoxifying
graphene oxide from the body, reversing DNA damage from the jabs and improving mitochondrial
function. We talk about simple ways to stay healthy, the incredible benefits of
herbs and tinctures and her faith. We also discuss the degree that the medical
tyranny has gone to in B.C Canada with Bill 36 forcing all healthcare
professionals to comply with government regulations forcing her to move to
Mexico to escape persecution in Canada.