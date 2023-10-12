3 FRONT WAR!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.thejc.com/news/israel/former-hamas-leader-calls-for-jihad-across-arab-world-this-friday-6IXtESMyyDiJ9KD44pWKFM https://www.samaa.tv/208732514-first-ever-phone-call-iran-s-president-and-saudi-crown-prince-discuss-israel-hamas-conflict
https://news.yahoo.com/israel-prepares-ground-offensive-biden-213432456.html
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/10/10/how-prepared-is-taiwan-for-a-war-with-china
https://nypost.com/2023/05/25/china-blows-up-us-navy-warship-in-menacing-simulation/
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2022-03-24/ty-article/top-zelenskyy-aide-israeli-intelligence-cooperating-very-closely-with-ukraine/00000180-5bba-de8c-a1aa-dbbae1f70000
https://www.cfr.org/podcasts/case-rebuilding-ukraine