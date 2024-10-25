© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former CIA Officer: Iraq, JFK & Everything Else Our Intel Agencies Lied About
* When Amaryllis Fox Kennedy says the intel agencies are a threat to our country, she’s not guessing.
* She spent ten years as a CIA officer before running Bobby Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign.
* She’s now campaigning for President Trump.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 25 October 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-amaryllis-kennedy
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1849859225331302911