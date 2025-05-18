NY: Mexican Navy sail training ship ARM Cuauhtemoc (BE-01) collided with the Brooklyn Bridge

The Mexican Navy sail training ship ARM Cuauhtemoc (BE-01) collided with the Brooklyn Bridge. (evening, May 17, 2025)

2 crew dead, 20 injured after Mexican Navy Ship hits Brooklyn Bridge. Officials Say, link below.

The ship's masts were significantly damaged and more than ten sailors were injured.

There were over 200 passengers on board, and a rescue operation is currently underway at the scene.

The Mexican ship reportedly arrived in New York on a celebratory visit on Tuesday to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day.

https://news.usni.org/2025/05/18/2-crew-dead-20-injured-after-mexican-navy-ship-hits-brooklyn-bridge-officials-say









