Natalie’s Story: Surviving Confinement in a Mental Ward after an Awakening Experience

Natalie shares her harrowing story of confinement in a mental hospital she voluntarily entered after having a spiritual awakening experience. She was forced to take injections of several psychotropic and anti-psychotic drugs, and recounts even the water they gave her and the other patients had sedatives in it. She went in for help managing an internal experience of expansion and bliss, however the meds and prison like environment in the hospital transformed her experience into a dark and terrifying ordeal. Natalie had to have a meeting with a judge in order to get released. Max and Natalie discuss the power the medical-pharmaceutical system has over our bodies and freedom and how we can retain autonomy over our minds, bodies and souls.

