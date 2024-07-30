BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ISRAEL FACES ANTISEMITISM ₪ ISOLATION AT PARIS OLYMPICS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
0
101 views • 9 months ago

Israeli athletes face 'cowardly' antisemitism by opponents, particularly from Muslim and Arab countries – meanwhile, French authorities have reported that the Israeli delegation has received death threats


[Note the usage of NLP above - VfB]


Articles: https://www.i24news.tv/en

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/i24newsEN/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/i24NEWS_EN

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/i24news/


#i24NEWS #i24NEWSDesk


Live news updates throughout the day from around the world.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ro6hzuE1l4


JB Campbell's piece, Behind the Holocaust is archived at OLYMPIA 1936 OLYMPICS BERLIN, GERMANY ☈ [WHY WERE THE GERMANS SO EBIL] on AltCastTV 📺


 https://altcast.tv/v/kvbxQR


Tired of having to chase it all over; archiving JB Campbell's Behind the Holocaust at OLYMPIA 1936 OLYMPICS BERLIN, GERMANY ☈ [WHY WERE THE GERMANS SO EBIL]


https://altcast.tv/v/kvbxQR


parkey107 posted [pinned]:


the damage the israelies have done world wide including the 9/11, the liberty ship fiasco and the death and destruction in gaza and the rest of the crap we dont know we should ban them completely


onewhowatches replied:


And not only on the surface. They're also underground. ROOT THEM OUT.


Figured that out from C.H.U.D.; like THEY LIVE, it was a documentary


Someone[s] who deserves help:


I guess Chris Wood is running a givesendgo for his current troubles. check that url ;D o/ Chris Wood


https://www.givesendgo.com/leaderoftheusa


⁣RYAN KRIEGER SUPPORT LINK


https://www.givesendgo.com/GCX5E


https://www.gtvflyers.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Every-Single-Aspect-of-the-Russia-Ukraine-War-is-Jewish-1-791x1024.jpg

israelantisemitismisolationracketeeringjb campbelloverreactionfree palestinehomosexual banking mafiaheil hitlermulti pronged offensivetauntsparis olympicsdajatransolympicsbehind the holocaust
