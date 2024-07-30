ISRAEL FACES ANTISEMITISM ₪ ISOLATION AT PARIS OLYMPICS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli athletes face 'cowardly' antisemitism by opponents, particularly from Muslim and Arab countries – meanwhile, French authorities have reported that the Israeli delegation has received death threats
[Note the usage of NLP above - VfB]
Articles: https://www.i24news.tv/en
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/i24newsEN/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/i24NEWS_EN
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/i24news/
#i24NEWS #i24NEWSDesk
Live news updates throughout the day from around the world.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ro6hzuE1l4
JB Campbell's piece, Behind the Holocaust is archived at OLYMPIA 1936 OLYMPICS BERLIN, GERMANY ☈ [WHY WERE THE GERMANS SO EBIL] on AltCastTV 📺
https://altcast.tv/v/kvbxQR
Tired of having to chase it all over; archiving JB Campbell's Behind the Holocaust at OLYMPIA 1936 OLYMPICS BERLIN, GERMANY ☈ [WHY WERE THE GERMANS SO EBIL]
parkey107 posted [pinned]:
the damage the israelies have done world wide including the 9/11, the liberty ship fiasco and the death and destruction in gaza and the rest of the crap we dont know we should ban them completely
onewhowatches replied:
And not only on the surface. They're also underground. ROOT THEM OUT.
Figured that out from C.H.U.D.; like THEY LIVE, it was a documentary
Someone[s] who deserves help:
I guess Chris Wood is running a givesendgo for his current troubles. check that url ;D o/ Chris Wood
https://www.givesendgo.com/leaderoftheusa
RYAN KRIEGER SUPPORT LINK
https://www.givesendgo.com/GCX5E
https://www.gtvflyers.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Every-Single-Aspect-of-the-Russia-Ukraine-War-is-Jewish-1-791x1024.jpg