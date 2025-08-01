AUTISM ↩ REVERSED⁉️

Autism reversed?





Found an article from a year ago - let's excerpt from the interesting part: Groundbreaking study claims severe autism can be reversed. Experts say it's 'deeply insulting'





‘Deeply insulting’





The published study has faced backlash from various autism advocacy groups and online communities.





The UK-based National Autistic Society described it as "deeply insulting to the more than 700,000 autistic people in the UK".





In a post on X, the organisation added, "this is a case study of a single set of twins using interventions that are themselves questionable. There are absolutely no conclusions at all that can be drawn from this and to suggest otherwise is just irresponsible journalism".





