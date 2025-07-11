BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What is striking about Iranian strike on al Udeid Air Base Qatar?
152 views • 2 months ago

Something striking came to light after Iranian strike on the US base, Al-Udeid in Qatar, contradicting repeated statements by the US and Qatar, which said there was no impact on the air base. On June 23, the Iranian Armed Forces launched a barrage of ballistic missiles, using cheaper missiles as decoys to defeat Patriot air defenses in response to the attack on its Fordow nuclear site. Al-Udeid Air Base is the largest US military base in the Middle East and serves as a forward headquarters for CENTCOM. The base houses a Radar Dome, which typically houses sensitive radar or satellite equipment, which greatly assists Israel in tracking missiles fired from Iran and Yemen. However, the strike was visually recorded at the base, showing that Iranian ballistic missiles successfully struck at least one target with high accuracy, taking a direct hit, it appears the Radar Dome was impaled right in the middle by a missile.

Indeed, recent satellite imagery confirms the unusual appearance at Al-Udeid base, both before and after the missile arrived. It was revealed that Iran destroyed a huge Radar Dome, a cutting-edge communications hub for the US military, contradicting previous statements by Qatar and the US that the base was undamaged. A general in Pentagon room tells the story of 44 brave American warfighters who defended the entire Al-Udeid Air Base from Iranian missile retaliation. This raises serious questions about the true damage assessment, the effectiveness of the US air defense system in the Gulf, and whether Washington concealed vulnerabilities to avoid escalation or domestic backlash. At the time, the US was in the best defensive position, having received advance warning from Iran to defend the base. But it's worth noting that Iran was just starting a game at that time!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

qatariranian strikeal udeid air base
