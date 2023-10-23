© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kash Patel: Americans Have to Wake Up | RealAmericasVoice
Real America’s Voice Contributor Kash Patel tells Jack Posobiec that Americans have to wake up to the coordinated attacks by America’s enemies.
