We live in an energy-dynamic universe that responds to our thoughts, intentions, dreams, and actions. “Everything that occurs – that has occurred, is occurring, and ever will occur is the outward manifestation of our innermost thoughts, choices, ideas, and determinations regarding who we are and who we choose to be.” - Neale Donald Walsch

Join John Root, jr and the Unity Team LIVE at 8pm central, 9pm eastern hosted by Joe Charter of INFOWIND New News https://www.infowindnewnews.com/ Produced by Woodwind Media Group www.woodwindmg.com





John Roots information web sites

Just Abundance org https://www.justabundance.org/

Massachusettes Republic https://www.massachusettsrepublic.org/

Are we creating unconsciously by chance or consciously by choice? What are we choosing to dream and create?!

Like attracts like (the law of attraction). As within, so without. As above, so below.

“Thought creates the world, and then says ‘I didn’t do it’” - David Bohm, one of the most influential physicists and front runner in the field of quantum physics.

Governing Ourselves Podcast Purpose, Vision, and Mission





Purpose: Attract and mobilize people to join the Unity Team in developing consent-based self-governing communities.





Vision: Consent-based self-governing communities that manifest and fund what community members desire is good.





Mission Provide an educational forum to mobilize healthy communities, without Government Mandated Organisms (GMOs) Mobilize people to revendicate (reclaim) the promises of the Declaration of Independence, namely consent-based self-governance and the right to fund what we desire - to assure our unalienable rights, among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, aligned with “The Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God”. Provide an overview of the Unity Team’s unifying ideas, and provide deep dive sessions on each.

At the beginning of each podcast, we give the overview of our unifying ideas.