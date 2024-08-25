BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prepare For "An Era of Shock Events"; Warns WEF's Klaus Schwab
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
682 views • 8 months ago

Earlier this week, the WEF recently released an ominous article, warning that we must prepare for “an era of shock events” in the near future.

Power disperses in a post-superpower era

The forum stated years ago that one of its goals was to remove America’s title of global superpower.


“Since the pandemic eased, the reality is we haven’t had enduring global leadership on much, and it’s hard to imagine that changing soon. This is partly because superpowers are terribly burdened with global wars and domestic challenges,” the WEF warned.


