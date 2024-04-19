Pets in Love





Do I Deserve Punishment? Poor Dog Tearfully Begs to Escape from Her owner

What might have happened to this girl if she had remained on the streets?

Rita. A strong girl, who unfairly faced many battles. Her body didn't lie.

So many marks, a fractured jaw, bleeding, scars, nipples that betrayed the number of litters she had already birthed.An absurd and inhuman thinness.Rita appeared like that, disoriented, on the street, walking in pain. Hungry,Cornered.How much fear she had of us.Rita was rushed to the vet clinic. Rita was very thin, very bruised, and too tired. She was also too sad, afraid of everything.





