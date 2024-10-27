Zionist Apartheid Wall Eats Up Lands of Sinjil Near Ramallah, Palestine.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Since October 7th, 2023, the Zionist occupation closed the checkpoint at the entrance of Sinjil village north of Ramallah, and now ordered construction of an Apartheid Wall that confiscates village olive groves. Momen Somrain interviews Sinjil Mayor Mu’taz Tawafsha, and local resident Ghareeb Khalil.
Filmed: 09/10/2024
