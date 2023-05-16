BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The situation in Bakhmut on the night of May 15-16 - Yevgeny Prigozhin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
89 views • 05/16/2023

Yevgeny Prigozhin. The situation in Bakhmut on the night of May 15-16

Doesn't need a translation

Wagner's assault groups brought down the remnants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the building of the fortified area of the nest on the street. Anniversary and finish "Designer" and "Airplane".

In principle, the enemy is ready to flee, but the retreat and evacuation takes enough time under pressure from Wagner.

At the same time, the Wagner group stabilizes the operational-tactical situation on Bakhmut's flanks in the area of the settlement. Kleshcheevka and Bogdanovka

Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the Wagner PMCs had completely cleaned up the fortified area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Nest" in Bakhmut.


Yevgeniy Prigozhin:


▪️ "Today, the Wagner PMCs units have advanced up to 200 meters and occupied an area of 113,000 m2.


▪️ 1.46 km2 remain under enemy control (yesterday it was 1.59km2).


 ▪️The "Nest" fortified area has been cleared, the last house is under the control of the enemy.


 ▪️In order to completely take Bakhmut, a block below Yubileynaya Street and a small piece of the private sector remained for liberation."


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy