The situation in Bakhmut on the night of May 15-16 - Yevgeny Prigozhin

Yevgeny Prigozhin. The situation in Bakhmut on the night of May 15-16

Doesn't need a translation

Wagner's assault groups brought down the remnants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the building of the fortified area of the nest on the street. Anniversary and finish "Designer" and "Airplane".

In principle, the enemy is ready to flee, but the retreat and evacuation takes enough time under pressure from Wagner.

At the same time, the Wagner group stabilizes the operational-tactical situation on Bakhmut's flanks in the area of the settlement. Kleshcheevka and Bogdanovka

Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the Wagner PMCs had completely cleaned up the fortified area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Nest" in Bakhmut.





Yevgeniy Prigozhin:





▪️ "Today, the Wagner PMCs units have advanced up to 200 meters and occupied an area of 113,000 m2.





▪️ 1.46 km2 remain under enemy control (yesterday it was 1.59km2).





▪️The "Nest" fortified area has been cleared, the last house is under the control of the enemy.





▪️In order to completely take Bakhmut, a block below Yubileynaya Street and a small piece of the private sector remained for liberation."



