“ZOMBIE LAND” It's not just US Blue Cities... look at the horrible DECLINE of GERMANY
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
8
1707 views • 09/02/2023

Eva Vlaardingerbroek: Our new documentary “ZOMBIE LAND” is out now. 🎬

The once-great nation of Germany has changed beyond recognition.

As a result of mass migration and liberal rule, the streets of Germany are plagued by hard drugs, violence and a new form of apocalyptic homelessness.


This summer, my colleague @jannibal_ and I travelled throughout Germany’s major cities with @niusde_ to capture the plight of German citizens, and to speak with the many broken people living on the streets.


These are their stories.


Watch the full documentary here:


https://nius.de/Gesellschaft/zombieland-drogen-gewalt-und-migration-auf-unseren-strassen/937c555a-359d-4967-a732-66621b9435a9

zombie landeva vlaardingerbroeknew documentarydecline of germany
