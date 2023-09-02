“ZOMBIE LAND” It's not just US Blue Cities... look at the horrible DECLINE of GERMANY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Eva Vlaardingerbroek: Our new documentary “ZOMBIE LAND” is out now. 🎬
The once-great nation of Germany has changed beyond recognition.
As a result of mass migration and liberal rule, the streets of Germany are plagued by hard drugs, violence and a new form of apocalyptic homelessness.
This summer, my colleague @jannibal_ and I travelled throughout Germany’s major cities with @niusde_ to capture the plight of German citizens, and to speak with the many broken people living on the streets.
These are their stories.
Watch the full documentary here:
https://nius.de/Gesellschaft/zombieland-drogen-gewalt-und-migration-auf-unseren-strassen/937c555a-359d-4967-a732-66621b9435a9