Spokesperson for the Kata'ib Hezbollah Militia - Announcement of WAR Against the US Forces in IRAQ 💥- 10/18/2023

💥Announcement of War Against the US Forces in Iraq



Spokesperson for the Kata'ib Hezbollah Militia statements:

➡️Today, the Iraqi resistance operations against the Americans have commenced with attacks on their military bases.

➡️The Americans are essential partners in the massacre of the people of Gaza and must pay for it.

➡️The resistance has launched its first strikes today, and the operations are escalating.

Adding:

US CENTCOM statement regarding the drone strikes on US bases in Iraq.

and:

An Israeli airstrike near an UNRWA school in Gaza killed at least four people.

About 50 more Palestinians were injured - Al Jazeera.



