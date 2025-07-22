Yah's Misfits 6-21-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This weeks Torah Study will be on Exodus 19 & 20, in which Moses is given the law and commandments on Mt. Sinai. In the second part of the discussion, we will talk about the Inner Earth and the Underworld. Hell is a very general term. Is it a magma core, hollow, and filled with water? Does Satan dwell there? Are there chambers for the souls there? 1 Enoch gives us much information on this topic.