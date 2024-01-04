Death toll rises following after Iran explosions

At least 103 people were reportedly killed and another 141 were wounded after two remote explosive devices were detonated near a cemetery. The incident happened during a commemoration for General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US strike in 2020.
Further Info:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/least-20-dead-after-twin-blasts-rip-through-memorial-irgcs-soleimani-southern-iran
Mirrored - RT
