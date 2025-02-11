Imad Abu Aliya is Free

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prisoner Imad Abu Aliya, 34 years old, was released in the Taufan Al-Ahrar deal after four and a half years in prison. He is the father of two children and feels happy after regaining his freedom.
Interview with Imad Abu Aliya, the freed prisoner.
Reporting: Mohammad Turkman
Filmed: 09/02/2025
