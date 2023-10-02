FLORIDA TODDLER ACCIDENTALLY SHOOTS HERSELF, DISTURBING. Is This About Gun Control, Criminal Parent

FLORIDA TODDLER ACCIDENTALLY SHOOTS HERSELF | DISTURBING





Is This About Gun Control, OR Criminal Parenting









Florida man Orlando Young has been charged with child neglect resulting in great bodily harm after a young relative he was watching shot herself in the hand with his gun. Three-year-old Serenity was staying at her grandmother’s house with her four-year-old brother, along with Young. CCTV footage shows Young getting up off the couch to celebrate a touchdown while watching football on his laptop. It was at that moment Serenity eyed the loaded gun left on the couch. Seconds later, she picked up the gun, only to shoot herself in the hand and detach one of her fingers.





Serenity was rushed to hospital where, thankfully, she was able to recover, with her family hopeful that the reattached finger will be saved. Robin Fuller, Serenity’s other grandmother, blasted the family on Facebook for their negligence, but was thankful the incident wasn’t worse. ‘I don’t want them over there ever again,’ she said. As for Young himself, was released on bond pending trial… but not before picking up another charge, after punching a fellow inmate while in jail.





source,

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DZmyKr6roVEY/?list=notifications&randomize=false