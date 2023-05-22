America's Sovereignty Hanging in the Balance - Michele Bachmann - Freedom Alive® Ep73

The U.S. Constitution does not allow a foreign entity to usurp America’s sovereignty. Yet the Biden administration has used COVID as an opportunity to hand ultimate control of our health care and national sovereignty over to the World Health Organization. On this episode of Liberty Counsel’s TV program, Freedom Alive®, former Congresswoman Michele Bachmann gives insight on this shocking power grab that’s happening right before our eyes. That is, unless we act! Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

