Larry Kudlow: The Fed raises interest rates for the 10th straight increase

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow reacts to the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates again Wednesday, and how the stock market reacted to the news. #foxbusiness #kudlow
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html