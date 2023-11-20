Libertarian Javier Milei Wins Astounding Victory in Economically Devastated Argentina

Javier Milei, the fiery libertarian economist-turned-politician, has been elected president of Argentina, and on December 10th will become the first true libertarian in history to be elected head of state.

Also, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is releasing almost all of the 44,000 hours of security-camera footage showing what happened at the Capitol on January 6, 2001. And President Biden is now invoking wartime emergency powers to ram his radical environmentalist agenda down America’s collective throat.

Plus, Joe Wolverton, The John Birch Society’s constitutional scholar, joins us to discuss how Milei’s incredible victory in Argentina can be replicated in the United States.

