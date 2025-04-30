On the Lyman direction, Russian forces continue to build on their successes on the southern flank. Troops are expanding the zone of control both southward toward Lyman and northward, approaching the border of the Kharkiv region. Fierce fighting is also underway on the approaches to Hrekovka, west of Makiivka — one of the last villages in the LPR still under Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) control.



🔻Details on the chronology of fighting in the sector:



▪️The most significant gains have been achieved along the Nove – Katerynivka – Novomykhailivka line. Katerynivka has been fully liberated, while battles for Nove and Novomykhailivka continue.



The enemy is attempting to transfer reinforcements via armored vehicles, but these are being destroyed by Russian UAV operators as they approach the settlements.



▪️To the south, Russian forces continue advancing along both banks of the Zherebets River. Assault units have closed in on Myrny (Dzerzhynsky) and pushed the AFU out of Yampolivka, engaging in battles for the first houses on the northern outskirts of Torske.



▪️On the central sector, clashes are ongoing near Nadezhda. In February-March, the enemy conducted several mechanized assaults on the village. By April, Russian forces managed to drive the enemy out of the settlement, and a Russian flag was raised in the village.



📌Over the past few weeks, heightened activity has been observed across the entire contact line in the sector, including on the northern flank near Lozova.



Russian troops are methodically advancing on multiple sections of the front, creating another pressure point for Ukrainian command. After capturing key strongholds near Katerynivka, the pace of the Russian Armed Forces' progress is gradually increasing.



Source @rybar





