Trump is 'thinking' of flying to Istanbul where Russia-Ukraine talks will possibly take place
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
1314 followers
1
59 views • 4 months ago

Trump is 'thinking' of flying to Istanbul where Russia-Ukraine talks will possibly take place.

Let's hope that Trump doesn't go to interrupt. Cynthia

Alexander Dugan mentions this on uploading video. ; ) 

Adding:  Zelensky wants Trump there: 

Zelensky confirmed that he will come to Istanbul in any case:

I supported Donald Trump with the idea of ​​a complete and unconditional ceasefire - long enough to provide a basis for diplomacy. And we want that, we are ready to ensure silence on our part.

I support President Trump also in the idea of ​​direct negotiations with Putin. I have said frankly that I am ready for the meeting. I will be in Turkey. I hope that the Russians will not avoid this meeting. And, of course, all of us in Ukraine would like President Trump to be there with us for this meeting in Turkey.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
