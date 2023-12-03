BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, December 2, 2023, # 434 ( Dane Wigington )
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
412 views • 12/03/2023


Dane Wigington


Dec 2, 2023

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

To support Geoengineering Watch: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/

Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008

Please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and CLICK THE BELL to ensure you are notified of our new videos. https://www.youtube.com/@DaneWigington


To read or post comments on this video, please go directly to the article: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-december-2-2023-434/

Our hope and goal is for this video to be forwarded far and wide. DO NOT re-upload any part of this copyrighted video.


"Climate engineering may be the least worst climate solution", so says a new report from CleanTechnica. After over 75 years of climate intervention operations, clearly, the CleanTechnica conclusion couldn't be further from the truth. A new U.N. report headline has just stated "science points to climate collapse", but the climate engineering component in the equation is, of course, never mentioned. A new Weather Channel report asks "Do Changing Temperatures Make You Sick?" Would it be more appropriate to ask if it's what is in the changing weather that's making us sick? For the record cloud seeding fall out from climate engineering operations are contaminating our precipitation. This isn't speculation, it is a lab testing proven fact. And above it all the deterioration of the ozone layer continues to accelerate as new reports have just confirmed. How long till impact?

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.

Dane Wigington


To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/su...

Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008

Keywords
foodchemtrailswaterdane wigingtonglobal alert newsgeoengineering watchclimate manipulationweathe warfare
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy