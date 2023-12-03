Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, December 2, 2023, # 434 ( Dane Wigington )





Dane Wigington





Dec 2, 2023

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

To support Geoengineering Watch: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/

Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008

Please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and CLICK THE BELL to ensure you are notified of our new videos. https://www.youtube.com/@DaneWigington





To read or post comments on this video, please go directly to the article: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-december-2-2023-434/

Our hope and goal is for this video to be forwarded far and wide. DO NOT re-upload any part of this copyrighted video.





"Climate engineering may be the least worst climate solution", so says a new report from CleanTechnica. After over 75 years of climate intervention operations, clearly, the CleanTechnica conclusion couldn't be further from the truth. A new U.N. report headline has just stated "science points to climate collapse", but the climate engineering component in the equation is, of course, never mentioned. A new Weather Channel report asks "Do Changing Temperatures Make You Sick?" Would it be more appropriate to ask if it's what is in the changing weather that's making us sick? For the record cloud seeding fall out from climate engineering operations are contaminating our precipitation. This isn't speculation, it is a lab testing proven fact. And above it all the deterioration of the ozone layer continues to accelerate as new reports have just confirmed. How long till impact?

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.

Dane Wigington





To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/su...

Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008