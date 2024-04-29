Over Decades Gone By with Little Protest as Millions Martyred in the name of Islamist Jihad (not just ISIS)! Christians/Jews/Arab Christians/Others Martyred in Parts of Africa & Middle East

A mirrored video. Many Famous Christian media creators are losing support in their Replacement Theology, lack of discipline in study, and understanding regarding Middle East matters. Disregarding the most basic Biblical Doctrines and Tenets. That even many organized churches would abhor crossing all denominational lines. Centuries of Bible based facts being thrown away for antisemitic belief system. It's a total fulfillment of Amightywind Prophecy 67. Certainly many media including independent conservatives ones do love Israel. But as far as recognizing false teachers and prophets they almost all struggle. And you can see when they are invited to these major Conferences that claim revival, it's a trap. Because among them are false prophets and teachers that are connected to others. This creates a very spiritually dangerous environment. YAH Warns to Flee the Churches of Babylon for good reason in Prophecy 64 and to never look back.

And all almost all struggle badly with recognizing who is a true prophet and teacher of YAHUVEH GOD. But if you're in YAH'S Amightywind Ministry this should not be a consistent problem. Of course at times it can be hard but not continual. For example many Famous Christians are going to large Conferences and they don't even know among them are vicious prophets of baal that are out to destroy them and take them down.

