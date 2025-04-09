Israel's Deir Yassin massacre: 77th anniversary of the Deir Yassin massacre is today

Today marks the 77th anniversary of the Deir Yassin massacre.

◾️ Excerpts from the documentary Born in Deir Yassin 2017: This film contains interviews with the Zionist perpetrators of the massacre that occurred in Deir Yassin, Palestine on April 9th of 1948, including the very well-known member of the Irgun Terrorist group - Ben-Zion Cohen, who boasts unrepentantly claiming that he was the commander of the massacre:

- The Deir Yassin massacre took place on April 9, 1948, when around 130 fighters from the Zionist paramilitary groups Irgun and Lehi killed at least 107 Palestinian Arab villagers, including women and children, in Deir Yassin, a village of roughly 600 people near Jerusalem, despite having earlier agreed to a peace pact. News of the killings sparked terror among Palestinians across the country, frightening them to flee their homes in the face of Jewish troop advances.

More about these crimes:

The following at link: Content warning, this article contains very graphic descriptions of rape, gore, and extreme violence by Israel.

The Deir Yassin massacre reminds us — every Zionist accusation is a confession

https://mondoweiss.net/2024/04/the-deir-yassin-massacre-reminds-us-every-zionist-accusation-is-a-confession/