BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON HBOO5 YOM TERUAH 2024 MY WAYS

BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON HB005 Yom Teruah (Feast of Trumpets) 2024
MY ways are higher than yours Yom Teruah vs Rosh Hashanah
Synopsis: There is a great difference in spirit and in truth between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Teruah. In this Holy day message we are going to take deep look into this statement. We are going to look at the diamond of the word Teruah, Sh’ma, Teshuvah, blessing.