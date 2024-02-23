Under Siege but Unbroken

Coming from Nashville today and I will be speaking with two amazing women and two amazing men. First up is Moshe who tells the harrowing story of the capture and imprisonment of his brother-in-law by Hamas. We then speak to Daniel Rose a former IDF soldier who was living in Israel very near the kibbutz’s that were attacked. Next up, will be Daniella Bloom an author who speaks on being a liberal Jew and what that really means in today’s climate. And last but not least, we talk to Lana Silk from Transform Iran. She is of Iranian descent and will talk about that the largest underground Christian revival in the world is taking place in Iran right now.





Transform Iran: transformiran.com/





Sun City Silver and Gold: [email protected]





Zstack Protocol: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=LAURALYNN





















☆ We no longer can trust our mainstream media, which is why independent journalists such as myself are the new way to receive accurate information about our world. Thank you for supporting us – your generosity and kindness to help us keep information like this coming! ☆

~ L I N K S ~

➞ DONATE AT: https://www.lauralynn.tv/ or [email protected]

➞ TWITTER: @LauraLynnTT

➞ FACEBOOK: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson

➞ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/LauraLynnTylerThompson

➞ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BodlXs2IF22h/

➞ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LauraLynnTyler

➞ TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/lauralynnthompson

➞ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lauralynntv

➞ DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn

➞ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9

➞ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/lauralynn

➞ LIBRTI: https://librti.com/laura-lynn-tyler-thompson



