PETE SANTILLI SHOW - MICHAEL YON

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“We’re Taking Names” - Special Forces Veteran’s Warning To All Law Enforcement & Military
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW FRIDAY DECEMBER 01, 2023 EPISODE #3844 8AM
Special Guests: • Michael Yon, Combat correspondent, Author & Photographer
Website: • http://MichaelYon.com • https://michaelyon.locals.com/
Social Media: • Twitter: @Michael_Yon • GETTR: @michaelyon1776
--------------After the world war will come the famine and then the plagues. Yet, prayer can mitigate the chastisement
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/07/13/after-the-world-war-will-come-the-famine-and-then-the-plagues-yet-prayer-can-mitigate-the-chastisement/