Jump High, Land Hard! Biohack #17: Box jumps

Spring’s for legends—Biohack #17: Box jumps. It builds explosive legs and tones calves. Research says it amps power—key for leaps over streams. By April, you’ll soar like a beast!





Want more biohacking secrets to fuel your spring adventures? Sign up for our newsletter now! Get cutting-edge tips like ‘Box Jumps’ your way to power delivered straight to your inbox—stay lean, strong, and ready for anything. Join today and level up your game! https://mailchi.mp/nnbl/newsletter



Source: Journal of Sports Science