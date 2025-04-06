Jump High, Land Hard! Biohack #17: Box jumps

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spring’s for legends—Biohack #17: Box jumps. It builds explosive legs and tones calves. Research says it amps power—key for leaps over streams. By April, you’ll soar like a beast!
Want more biohacking secrets to fuel your spring adventures? Sign up for our newsletter now! Get cutting-edge tips like ‘Box Jumps’ your way to power delivered straight to your inbox—stay lean, strong, and ready for anything. Join today and level up your game! https://mailchi.mp/nnbl/newsletter
Source: Journal of Sports Science