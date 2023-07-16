BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Shehzad Qazi, COO of China Beige Book International: The challenge of separating truth from fiction in Communist China is made tougher by Wall Street!
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
15 views • 07/16/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2m3zutd68b

7/13/2023 【Hearing of the House Select Committee on the CCP】Shehzad Qazi, COO of China Beige Book International: The challenge of separating truth from fiction in Communist China is made tougher by Wall Street! Its China economic analysis is based almost exclusively on the CCP’s official data, making it a loudspeaker for Beijing's economic and political propaganda!

#CCP #decouple #economicwarfare #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #GuoHasTheGoods


7/13/2023 【美国众议院中共问题特设委员会听证会】中国经济褐皮书国际首席运营官谢赫扎德·卡齐：在中共国辨别真假的挑战是因华尔街变得更为棘手！华尔街对中共国经济的分析几乎全盘基于中共官方数据，成了北京经济乃至其政治宣传的扬声器！

#中共 #脱钩 #经济战 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #郭文贵先生有证据



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy