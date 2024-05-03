THEY'RE SETTING UP THE NEXT ONE - AVIAN, COW, SQUIRREL, BADGER FLU?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hold on tight! Yes my friends, these invisible mythical and magical little viruses are jumping all over everything now. They just happen to be hitting all the animals that we're "not supposed to eat!"
Just wait for the cricket virus. No, don't wait, because there WILL NEVER BE A DAMN CRICKET VIRUS!
Sources
Bird flu
Vaccines
Movie clips: Napoleon Dynamite, Falling Down, Dallas Buyer's Club
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report