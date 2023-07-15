Confirmed Covid Jab Kills: 17 Year-Old Pathologist & Doctor Verify Bioweapon Jab Caused Death

Stew Peters Show





July 14, 2023





Jab pushing government and Big Pharma are responsible for the mass murder of children worldwide.

Dan Hartman joins Stew to talk about the death of his son, Sean, and how the Covid-19 injection causes him to die suddenly.

One month after getting the Covid shot, Sean Hartman was found lifeless on the floor.

Sean took the jab because his youth hockey league made it a requirement.

Pathologist and Doctor Ryan Cole confirmed Sean died from the Covid shot.

Canada has a vaccine injury support program that is supposed to compensate the family members of vaccine adverse reactions.

This program is a fraud and has refused to compensate Dan Hartman for his tragic loss.

This is about holding the authorities accountable for murdering his son.

This is not about the money.

This is about getting the government to admit the vaccine is deadly and they are responsible for murder.

The Canadian government refuses to talk about vaccine injuries.

The hockey league mandated him to take a shot he didn’t need to play the game he loved.

Sean would have never taken the shot if he knew there was a chance of dying.

Dr. Ryan Cole found large amounts of the spike protein in Sean’s adrenal glands.

A person’s adrenal glands control blood pressure.

Before his death Sean’s blood pressure crashed and he died.

If you want to support Dan Hartman in his grief and quest for justice go to https://www.givesendgo.com/Answers4sean

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v301z4g-confirmed-covid-jab-kills-17-year-old-pathologist-and-doctor-verify-bioweap.html