SN1304: The Angrier World, Full Spectrum Deception & Polycrisis ⚠️

Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2023/09/07/the-angrier-world-full-spectrum-deception-polycrisis

Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2023/09/08/sn1304-the-angrier-world-full-spectrum-deception-polycrisis/

Episodes like these hit so hard, it's hard to think we left. We're back at it again this week covering the cavalcade of chaos, trying to make it make sense. Fortunately for us, this isn't our first rodeo and we know what's happening in the larger context of things. Seems like as they're telegraphing the reality of bringing the lockdowns back, they're ramping up additional events to keep us occupied and entertained.

We dive into the most recent revelations regarding the jab. One such event is a six-month old baby's brown eyes changing blue post-vaccination. It doesn't stop there; Data from the CDC has come out confirming that millions of children have developed VAIDs due to the vaccine. Former news anchor Megyn Kelly also came out exposing her auto immune issues that she developed after getting vaccinated as well.

We're being experimented upon, and not just biologically speaking. Economically, socially and even culturally, the technocrats are in the background of society tinkering with normality. While VCs and useful idiots lose their mind in drug-induced delusions at Burning Man, thousands of individuals are still displaced in Lahaina and Maui. The entire world is under attack without pushback, and if we don't pushback, we have no one to blame but ourselves.

