BABY-MURDERING CRACKHEAD NOW CHRISTIAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
About a week ago, someone shouted, “Jesus is Lord” at Kamala's rally. She responded, “Oh, I think you’re at the wrong rally. I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.”
Now, Kamala Harris says that she "prays every day." Yet, days earlier, she told two pro-life students praising Jesus, "You're at the wrong rally."
Pray that this crackhead never becomes president.