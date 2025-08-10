Blueprint for Mass Persuasion and Social Change

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Edward Bernays used psychology, media, and marketing to shape public behavior on a massive scale. From convincing the public to embrace new consumer habits to influencing political opinion, his campaigns rewrote social norms and redefined propaganda for the modern age. In this first free hour we examine how Bernays engineered consent, the elite networks that backed him, and how his blueprint for persuasion still drives news, advertising, and culture today.
