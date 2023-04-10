Theater 2 Speaker: Mick Harrison of The Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry

Here are the archives of the live-streamed 9/11 Truth Film Festival. You can now experience these priceless segments of 9/11 Truth, in case you didnt catch it at https://RichardGage911.org on the 21st anniversary of the mother of all false flag operations - 9/11.





The event was, and still is, a fundraiser for the film series 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom. You can watch the Festival online after you make your donation of any amount:





https://www.paypal.com/donate/?campaign_id=DG4MRFPNGH9GN





If you have already donated, specifically for this event, then you can use the same Watch link and password that you were sent on September 10th or 11th. If you cant find them then then please email [email protected]





So heres the sneak peak into Theater 1 where we introduce the Films and Speakers in the 9/11 Truth Film Festival.





Your donation of any amount grants you access to all 9 theaters in our new multi-theater complex hosting the 9/11 Truth Film Festival you may have missed on September 11th this year!





We dedicated this event to our great friend and mentor, the Dean of the 9/11 Truth Movement - Professor David Ray Griffin. (Hes written no less than 14 books on the subject after all!) David let his friends know that he may have only a few months to live. We were shocked and saddened by this news. Our response was to honor his life and work on September 11th - while he is still with us!





So please enjoy the tributes to him, the film clips of him from 9/11: Myth & Reality, Osama bin Laden Dead or Alive?, and our guest El

