Doctor Describes the Horror - “This is Really a Genocide” - Showing Aftermath of the Devastating Airstrike on Gaza’s al-Ahli al-Arab Christian Hospital - 10/18/23

In the aftermath of the devastating airstrike on Gaza’s al-Ahli al-Arab Hospital, a doctor on the ground describes the horror, stating, “This is really a genocide.”

Reports suggest hundreds are dead, with as many as 5,000 having sought refuge in the hospital prior to the strike.

Over 3,200 Palestinians haves been killed since the beginning of the Israeli aggression against Gaza. 18.10.23

Syrian Arab Republic government announces official public mourning for three days, starting from 10/18/2023, for the innocent victims who martyred as a result of the attack by the Zionist criminal forces that targeted Al-Maamdani Hospital in the Gaza Strip in Palestine on 10/17/2023.

Flags shall be flown at half-mast throughout the Syrian Arab Republic, and in all embassies and diplomatic bodies abroad throughout this period.

United Nations Secretary General called for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East.



