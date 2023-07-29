© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Joe Pags Podcast | Here's the Therapy Dr Peter McCullough Suggests for The Jabbed:
Dr Peter McCullough talked about what he says is an effective treatment to counteract the effects of the jab.
https://rumble.com/v32n12e-heres-the-therapy-dr-peter-mccullough-suggests-for-the-jabbed.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=16