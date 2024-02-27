Seen through the Eyes of Another ..also Satanists

Conclusion: THE GREATER GRID IS THE IN-CORPORATION. For those who GET THAT: There is nothing more needed said.

0200 2/22/2024 ..For those who don't quite get it yet...

Since words have lost their meaning, people don't know what 'ONE WORLD CORPORATOCY conveys, so they can't deal with that. What I have been writing/videos for years saying: The private Greater GRID which the Elite have developed over the centuries, own & control is THE IN-CORPORATOCRACY [ONE World].

The Greater GRID, for those who have not followed my work: Includes all total encompassing---Grid's System/Right-of-"Way": Utilities, trading, currency, ship-ping, communications, incorporations, government, drug introduction-addiction [illegal-legal], trafficking (includes CPS babies), judicial, satellites, military/police-ing,\ religion, all commercial aspects of the East India network=inner City of London.

The American State Assemblies (the best of the [Passport-classed] Nationals) is not as 'great,' never-the-less, it IS A grid having lesser faults/in-corporate-construction none-the-less.

The spiritual Sasquatch never lost THAT Knowing. The Amish-Mennonite* & Native Americans too have shunned in-corporating, although many of them have drifted. The Great Pyramid was the Key to the Greater GRID, of their day, which lead to Its overload/"eruption"/expulsion/collapse. That is why the Bosnian Pyramid Complex under-ways were filled in, as was the earlier Complex of Its day, Gobekli Tepe, was likewise buried=to shut it down [as society had drastically degenerated due to total dependency on The GREATER GRID=as GRID-religion had taken to ruling society].

This is why ThePowersThatBecomingWere are shutting down/destroying THEIR GREATER GRID World. ..Only those who can live according to Natural Law will survive="Come out of HER My People."

People are killing others in order to get a little bigger control piece OF The GRID (civilization Right-of-Way corporation)!

It is not that technology is evil, it is that most have allowed IT/The Right-of-Way-GRID-System to rule their lives to the extent they NO NOT who to blame-altercate=nullify-their-contract. It is only under their own [nullification] power that they may be free! The ONE CORPORATOCRACY is the modern god. Most fear & therefore obey IT & pledge allegiance to IT & IT's flag=pay subjugation/taxes.

The Elites own & control the GREATER trading/Commercial GRID.

The Elite are not immune to the loss of meaning of words either. They have been getting away with their rollover of debt-to-the-People for so many decades, charges/Claims of bankruptcy & default mean nothing to them.

The above summation of The Control-GRID I was penning probably at the same Time Anna wrote the following drawn from our Collective Universal Consciousness: http://annavonreitz.com/forceofhabit.pdf

This same dated article also speaks of THE GRID without knowing it: https://geopolitics.co/2024/02/22/2024-is-the-last-year-of-free-speech-and-democracy-in-the-western-world/

I grew up as totally against Socialism. However, in this case, Nationalization of the GREATER GRID is the only solution!

* A traditional Mennonite told me, it is not electricity they don't like, it is being hooked to The Grid they see as System-ic. Many produce their own current to run their farm equipment.

