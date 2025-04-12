Conclusion to Nebraska Transformation through Illegals' Migration and Meatpacking's Corruption

Nebraska’s White majority faded as Hispanic migration, sparked by meatpacking in 1969, grew to 265,800 by 2025, transforming places like South Omaha. Leaders chased $26 billion in agribusiness wealth, prioritizing profit over control, shifting politics and culture. Whites lost ground nationally too, as short-term gains rewrote a deeper story.

