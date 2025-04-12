© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Conclusion to Nebraska Transformation through Illegals' Migration and Meatpacking's Corruption
Nebraska’s White majority faded as Hispanic migration, sparked by meatpacking in 1969, grew to 265,800 by 2025, transforming places like South Omaha. Leaders chased $26 billion in agribusiness wealth, prioritizing profit over control, shifting politics and culture. Whites lost ground nationally too, as short-term gains rewrote a deeper story.
