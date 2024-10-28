Mike Adams Sermon 091 - Acts Ch 5 - Peter and the Apostles RESIST Jewish threats and preach JESUS to the very people who murdered him

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Peter and John's Arrest and the Jewish Leaders' Attempt to Censor Christianity (0:03)
- The Spiritual Awakening and the Role of Christ (1:27)
- Peter and John's Response to the Jewish Leaders' Threats (7:14)
- The Apostles' Generosity and the Incident with Ananias and Sapphira (13:52)
- The Apostles' Healing and the Jewish Leaders' Reaction (21:06)
- Gamaliel's Rational Argument and the Apostles' Release (25:27)
- The Jews' Role in Jesus' Crucifixion and the Modern Day (29:31)
- Conclusion and Call to Action (35:27)
