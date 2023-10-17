‘Don’t’: Biden’s awkward plea to Hamas terrorists

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sky News host Liz Storer has reacted to US President Joe Biden’s one-word message for Hamas terrorists during a CBS interview.
It comes as Israel declares war on the Palestinian terrorist group following their horror attacks on the Middle Eastern nation.
Biden was asked in a sit-down interview what his message was for Hamas and its backer Iran.
“Don’t,” the US President said.
“Don’t, don’t, don’t.”
