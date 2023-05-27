Quo Vadis





May 28, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for May 27, 2023.





Dear children, rejoice ye, for your names are already inscribed in Heaven.





Have ye confidence, faith and hope.





Nothing is lost.





Ye will still have long years of hard trials, but My Lord will be at your side.





Humanity has moved away from the Creator and walks towards the abyss of self-destruction that men have prepared by their own hands.





Pray.





I have come from Heaven to help you.





Listen to Me.





The action of the demon will take many away from God.





Do not be ye discouraged.





The Victory of God will come with the Definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart.





Onward without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





In a similar message of Our Lady was given to Pedro Regis for April 7, 2023.





Dear children, turn to My Jesus.





He loves you and forgives you.





Repent.





My Jesus waits for you with Open Arms.





He gave Himself for your salvation and will always act with Mercy if ye are reconciled with Him through the Sacrament of Confession.





Turn ye away from what passes away and seek the things of Heaven.





Do not be ye like Pilate who, for fear of losing that which passes away, washed his hands before the crowd and handed Jesus over.





When there is sincere repentance, My Jesus always forgives and blesses with great graces.





Look ye to the cross and seek the One who loved you first.





Do not be ungrateful.





Testify with your own life that ye belong to the Lord.





Humanity has become blind because men have turned away from My Jesus.





Behold the opportune time for your return.





Love and defend the truth.





Days will come when men and women of faith will be prevented from announcing My Son Jesus.





The great and painful persecution will come.





Do not forget: Your weapon of defence will always be the truth.





Look around you and will see the Signs of God.





Open ye your hearts and ye will be able to understand His Designs for your lives.





Onward without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace..





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwVUcsZO8Eg