Truth and Righteousness

Your soul will be required by the devil for you to buy, sell, travel, work, study, access healthcare and worship. This has already started: the last stage is removing the use of cash worldwide. Those who refuse to participate in the one world monetary system will die off and be killed, most people will not know or see this taking place as they will be going along just as they did when the covid mask was more important than money to get access to do things.





Everything will be digital or based on using technology.

The love of money is the root of all evil. Money answereth all things. You will not be allowed to participate in the financial and banking system unless you sell your soul to the devil. This process will sift the faithful saints off the earth leaving the devil's children buying and selling, eating and drinking, building and doing all sorts ignorant of their eternal fate.





Religious leaders/Christian denomination leaders and their members, pretribulation rapture believers, people who believe the mark of the beast is the Sunday law, almost everyone will be deceived in this process leaving few elect that God will protect to remain alive to see Christ return.