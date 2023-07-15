© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here’s why DeSantis’ polls are crashing:
When asked about Ukraine, he doesn’t say he would end the war - He says he would make Europe provide more money & weapons.
DeSantis claims his first action on Ukraine would be to force Europe to provide more weapons and support to combat Russia.
DeSantis is a warpig. Americans are DONE w/endless foreign wars & the politicians that perpetuate them for profit.
