Response to the Trump Gaza video - goes viral, 'STRIP in TRIP'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
611 views • 6 months ago

Cynthia... The response to the Trump AI Gaza video that Trump posted today - goes viral 'STRIP in TRIP', another AI video... found as follows and here is Trump's AI video that he posted this morning, Cynthia... 

https://www.brighteon.com/ec1b3efd-dcb3-4f25-b5b7-983bc868408c

Virale la risposta al video Trump - Gaza 

STRIP in TRIP

Federal Bubbu Productions 2025

Written and Directed by A.Gastaldon

Images: Grok

Animation: Kling Editing: CapCut

Music: California Dreamin' (BreakingRules Bootleg by

DNBB Records version of the original song by The Mamas & the Papas)

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
